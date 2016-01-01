More than 7 700 full-time candidates who sat for the Grade 12 ordinary level examinations qualified for university admission this year.

This makes up 36,8% of the 21 000 candidates compared to 29% in 2015. These candidates scored a minimum of 25 points with a minimum D symbol in English or a score of four on higher level. This is an increase from 29.8% in 2015.

Presenting the Grade 12 National Senior Secondary Certificate ordinary level examination results Education, Arts and Culture Minister, Katrina Hanse-Himarwa, applauded the candidates for a job well done.

Hanse-Himarwa, however, called the need for more parental support to improve results in the future. She encouraged parents and guardians to visit the schools and become an integral part of the education of their children.

The minister further directed schools to draw up improvement plans and also improve remedial classes for slow learners. The top five performing regions include Erongo, Otjozondjupa, Kavango East, Khomas and Ohangwena.

Top five schools include Negumbo Secondary School (Omusati), Reverend Juuso Shikongo Secondary School (Oshikoto), Gabriel Taapopi Secondary School (Oshana), Otjiwarongo Secondary School (Otjozondjupa) and Delta Secondary School in the Khomas Region.

Last year 51 000 learners sat for the Grade 12 ordinary level exam. Of that number just over 21 000 were full-time and 30 000 were part-time candidates.