Over 700 people lost their lives in accidents across Namibia in 2016.

Accident statistics recorded by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol)'s Traffic Division between 1 January 2016 and 31 December 2016 show that 722 fatalities were reported.

In 2015, 716 people lost their lives over the same period.

These figures were revealed by NamPol's Deputy Inspector-General of Operations, Major-General James Tjivikua as he officially opened a traffic officer course and advanced computer skills course for both members of NamPol and the City Police traffic divisions here on Monday.

Tjivikua said these ill-fated crashes and fatalities robbed families, organisations and the government of productive members, future leaders, entrepreneurs, doctors and police officers, just to mention a few.

“This reality of road accidents, crashes and fatalities is a great national concern that needs to be addressed urgently and with utmost seriousness with the involvement of all Namibians,” the senior police officer said.

Tjivikua told fellow police officers the traffic officer course comes at a crucial time as NamPol’s traffic division faces an acute shortage of trained officers.

The courses were crafted particularly to equip the participants with the required knowledge, skills and attitudes to make a meaningful contribution towards road safety through law enforcement and public education.

A total of 187 police traffic officers are attending the two training courses that will last for a period of four months.