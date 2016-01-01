More than 40 people found themselves homeless after being evicted from a housing unit in Windhoek's Samora Machel Constituency.

The unit was sold by one of the occupants without the consent of the other five.

The six bedroom unit is situated in Kinshasa Street, in the Wanaheda residential area.

The house was allocated to six contract workers in 1987 under Nasboukor, which after independence became the National Housing Enterprise.

One of the six owners, Elias Nkoshi and other occupants were forced to take the matter to court after co-owner Wilbard Ananias claimed sole ownership of the residence and thus sold it.

Nkoshi, however thought the battle for ownership had ended after the high court ruled in their favour in October last year just to be surprised with eviction notices when those claiming to be the new owners came with the police to evict them Tuesday morning.