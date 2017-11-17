Parliamentary watchdog on public accounts grills CoW over 2014/15 audit

The City of Windhoek's top officials were grilled by the Parliamentary watchdog on public accounts over their 2014/15 financial audit.

According to the Auditor-General's report, the City's management failed to provide supporting documents for the year ended 30 June 2015, leading to the adverse audit opinion.

The audit report in question indicates that the City, at the time of the audit, could not provide a fixed asset register, thus auditors could not perform audit procedures to verify the completeness, existence, accuracy and valuation of the property, plant and equipment.