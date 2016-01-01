A pedestrian and a motorcyclist died instantly this morning.

The accident happened at the Independence Avenue road opposite the Windhoek Correctional Facility this morning, after the pedestrian was hit by the motorcycle.

The pedestrian was identified as an employee of the Windhoek Correction facility who was trying to cross the road from his work place when the accident happened.

An eyewitness said the driver of the motorcycle tried to avoid the pedestrian, but it was too late.

Both deceased could not be identified at this stage as their next of kin are not informed.