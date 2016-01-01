With the Khomas region at a 5% poverty rate, and food security in Namibia under threat, people are turning to aqua-ponics to produce food.

Aquaponics is a mixture of aquaculture and hydroponics, the growth of plants in an environment without soil.

NBC News visited the newly established aquaponic garden in Goreagab residential area, and saw the first vegetable harvest being made from a shaded net.

The seven workers there, have become passionate of the new gardening technique.

The system uses only 5% of recycled water, with plants growing amidst charcoal pieces, sticking out from a polystyrene base, floating on water.

Thomas Karumendu, an aquaponics enthusiast, says it is like an instant backyard garden.

They want government to consider investing in aquaponics for job creation, and food security.