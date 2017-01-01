People have been urged not to take fish from Oshinyadhila area of Oshana region, as it is poisonous.

The Ongwediva Town Council says residents allegedly vandalise the oxidation ponds to release water into the Oshana, and then catch the fish kept there.

But the council warns that the fish from the oxidation ponds is reportedly contaminated, and unfit for human consumption.

The town council has asked members of the public to stop vandalising the council's oxidation ponds.

The town council say people then claim the fish had been washed downstream by flood water.

Ongwediva Town Council Corporate Communications Officer, Jackson Muma, has warned that anyone found vandalising the council's ponds, will face prosecution.

He says vandalising or tempering with council's property including the oxidation ponds, is unethical and unacceptable.