Police have responded to a public outcry over an alleged trigger-happy approach by its members - particularly in apprehending suspects in poaching cases, of late.

In a statement issued, NamPol Deputy Inspector General for Operations, Major-General James Tjivikua - rejected any notion of a "shoot-to-kill" instruction to officers, and called on the public to consider the difficult circumstances law enforcement agents sometimes face in the performance of their duties.

The statement follows after police confirmed a case of mistaken identity, when 55-year old Johannes Haneb, a farm-worker on his way to a cattle post on instruction from his employer - was shot twice by police on Wednesday morning - at a farm in the Outjo district.