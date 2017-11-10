Police investigate cattle theft case in Omaheke

This follows an allegation that an adult Namibian male suspect entered a farm in the Leonardville area, where he allegedly led cattle from a grazing area to another farm, using horses.

The alleged theft occurred between Monday midday and Tuesday morning this week, at Farm Ai-Ais.

The suspect allegedly removed all the ear tags from the branded cattle.

Four cows and three calves were stolen, to the value of N$60 000. All were recovered alive.

No arrest was made and the police investigations continue.