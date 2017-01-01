Otjozondjupa Police request the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man who went missing on 28 August at the Otjiwarongo/Okakarara and Osire T-junction.

It's is alleged that 35-year-old Ignatius Ngatuuane Hitji Katjinamunene, also known as ‘Kaskas’, disappeared into the bushes of farm Okozongominja after a quarrel with his cousin.

The two were working on a broken scraper along the road when the quarrel erupted.

The matter was reported at the Otjiwarongo Police Station on 3 September when he failed to show up at home.

The search by both police and family members have been conducted to no avail.

I now call on members of the public who might have seen him or know his whereabouts to contact his father Robert Hitji at 0814338042 or the Otjiwarongo Police.