Poverty Eradication ministry opens donation account
The Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare has opened a donation account that will hopefully see the immediate plight of extremely poor, vulnerable and marginalised Namibians, addressed.
Some of the proposed activities and projects that will be considered for funding from the account are payment for the construction of shelter for the destitute; financial assistance for funerals; assistance for communities to start income generating projects; and education materials for school-going children.