Presidency clarifies information on salaries and benefits of Public Office Bearers

The Office of the President says, although the publication of information regarding the salaries and benefits of Public Office Bearers was not officially sanctioned, such information is in line with the President's pledge to ensure transparency.
In a media statement, the Presidency clarified that the 6% salary increase that was implemented in April 2016 was already approved two years ago and not for 2017/2018 financial year as was claimed by newspapers.

