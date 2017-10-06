President Geingob to address UK's House of Lords

President Hage Geingob is the only African leader invited to deliver a speech at the United Kingdom's House of Lords next week.

The Namibian speech will be centered around Britain's exit from the European Union.

Geingob will travel to London on Sunday for two days and whilst there he is also expected to meet with Prime Minister, Theresa May.

The Head of State will also hold high-level talks on the sidelines with the Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He returns home next Wednesday.