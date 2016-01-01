President Hage Geingob arrived a short while ago in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa for the African Union's 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

Geingob and First Lady Monica Geingos were received at the Bole International Airport by that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Namibia's Ambassador to the AU, Anna Nashandi alongside Ethiopian Minister for Animal and Fish Sector, Fakadu Bayene.