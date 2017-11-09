President Geingob condemns pre-congress violence

President Hage Geingob has called for a violence-free campaign in the run-up to the Swapo Party congress, from 23 to 26 November.

Geingob's concern was expressed following a reported argument getting physical recently, between two Swapo members supporting different slates.

One of those involved, has reported a case of assault to the Police.

Speaking at the inauguration of Swapo's regional office in Kavango West on Wednesday, the President warned that Namibia's electoral process had gained worldwide reputation for being conducted in a tolerant manner.

Geingob urged delegates and Party members to guard this reputation and to refrain from personal attacks.