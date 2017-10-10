President Geingob honoured with Burj CEO Award for African Leadership

President Hage Geingob was on Tuesday evening in London honoured for demonstrating leadership and commitment towards creating an environment in which businesses can thrive on the African continent.

He is the only African leader to have been awarded this year.

Earlier in the day President Geingob addressed law makers and business people at the UK’s House of Lords in London. He said Britain remains an important trading partner for Africa, as most countries are Commonwealth members and share common laws on trade and governance practices.

The Burj CEO Awards are awards for business leaders, created to honour the network’s top CEOs of different industries worldwide and to publicly recognise their outstanding success and significant contribution to the business network and international business community at large.