President Geingob interviewed by RT

President Hage Geingob has been using the trip to the UN General Assembly to market Namibia as an investment haven through regular international media interviews.

In an interview with Russian television network, RT, in New York on Monday, the Head of State outlined the steps taken by government to attract foreign direct investment through laws such as the recently signed Public Private Partnership Act.

Geingob also used the opportunity to map out Namibia's strategic location and serves as a gateway to landlocked countries in southern Africa.

President Geingob is scheduled to speak on Wednesday at the UN General Assembly.