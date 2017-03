President Hage Geingob today opened a multi- million-dollar road linking remote and rural areas to urban centres in the Otjozondjupa Region.

The 131 kilometre Otjinene-Okamatapati road links Otjinene, Okondjatu and Okamatapati settlements to Grootfontien.

The development is set to mark the town as one of the primary economic hubs in the Otjozondjupa Region. The road will also serve as a link to other SADC countries.