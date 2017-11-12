President Geingob, running mates launch campaign promise document

President Hage Geingob and his running mates, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Sophia Shaningwa and Marco Hausiku have launched their campaign promise document at Grootfontein today.

The launch followed the endorsement of the team, also known as Team Harambee, by the Otjozondjupa Region's delegates for the top four positions of Swapo.

Geingob and his team promised to fight what they termed ‘negative isms’ such as tribalism and regionalism and therefore the first priority will be to unite factions in the party.

Another pledge in the document is to strengthen the administrative capacity at the Swapo party headquarters as well as to align the Party and Government activities among others.

Meanwhile, former President of DTA, now known as PDM has officially joined Swapo.

Katuutire Kaura was introduced to party members at Grootfontein. Kaura lost PDM's Party presidency to McHenry Venaani in 2015. He was then appointed as one of the special advisors to the late Kunene Governor, Angelika Muharukua.