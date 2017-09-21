President Geingob says Donald Trump’s ‘Nambia’ is putting Namibia on the map

US President Donald Trump's mispronunciation of Namibia as "Nambia" is putting the country on the map, President Hage Geingob says.

President Trump caused a social media stir when he twice referred to Namibia as "Nambia” during a lunch he hosted, for African heads of state in New York, during the 72nd UN General Assembly session.

He said Nambia’s health system is "increasingly self-sufficient”. The gaffe quickly went viral and “Nambia” trended on Twitter in several countries.

Among those who reacted is the country's leader, Geingob, who said Trump's "mistake" is marketing Namibia as investment hub and Americans are now eager to learn more about the country praised by the outspoken US leader.

During an Invest in Namibia Business Forum Geingob joked that some white Namibians are also mispronouncing the name of "their own country. But it's all good. It's marketing".

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and host of ‘The Late Show’, Steven Colbert both poked fun at the former reality TV star’s latest howler.