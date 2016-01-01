An independent economist says President Hage Geingob should consider drastically reducing the size of his administration, to save money.

Providing advice ahead of next month's tabling of the 2017 National Budget, economist Mally Likukela said apart from cutting non-essential expenditure, the government ought to reconsider the size of Cabinet, the Legislature and the Executive wings of State.

He told Nampa there are just too many ministries, ministers and deputy ministers.

Likukela compared the political office to a large country such as China, saying Namibia can run a small population and even smaller economy, with fewer people.

Upon taking office in 2015, President Geingob increased the number of ministers from 23 to 27, and deputy ministers from 21 to 35, to manage an economy with a gross domestic product of only US$13 billion and a population of about 2,3 million.

In contrast, China has 20 ministries to manage a GDP of close to US$11 trillion, and a population of about 1,3 billion.

The Head of State also appointed a vice-president, and five advisors on matters concerning the economy, media, Constitution, private sector, policies, youth and enterprise development.