President Geingob tells CoW staff to not just sit and play in their new building

President Hage Geingob has challenged the management of City of Windhoek to reclaim the cleanest city in Africa status which it lost to Rwandan capital Kigali few years ago.

Inaugurating the new building, Geingob said "when you get good buildings, you must deliver services to people, not just sit and play in them."

The Head of State noted that he would announce and set aside a day for nationwide clean up campaign to be spear headed by lawmakers and armed forces.