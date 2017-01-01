Addressing a packed rally at Keetmanshoop, President Hage Geingob said government is criticised for blaming poverty on apartheid but it is a reality as the structural imbalances were created by colonial rule.

President Geingob called on Namibians to join government in reversing these imbalances.

He said Swapo promotes ethical business ventures and that all people are free to engage in business and said his party is not against business people.

The President said, "I'm here to tell you that Swapo is listening. Thank you for defying calls for disunity," he said.

The Head of State's comments come after posts on social media by the Landless People's Movement urging Keetmanshoop residents not to attend Saturday’s star rally.

He further said Swapo is not against people claiming for ancestral land dispossessed under colonial regimes but that the issue is being addressed by government.

Swapo’s president said, “the land issue is being addressed systemically to ensure that outcomes are long term and unifying.”

He added that the party cannot be blamed for the land being dispossessed as it fought to free the country for all Namibians.