The Skorpion Zinc Mine's management says the restructuring process, which is likely to see the retrenchment of over 200 employees next month, is going ahead.

The Mine's management was summoned to State House following request by Mineworkers Union to intervene and halt the retrenchment process.

General manager, Irvinne Simataa explained the business restructuring has become necessary for the continuity of the mining operations.

The company reported last year that its mine span would end in June this year but assured that the workers will be given a chance to apply for positions at the mine through a mining contractor company to which the mine is outsourcing that function.

“We have undertaken that our people are prioritised. There is an opportunity for direct absorption because the skills will be identified and people who meet the requirements will be prioritised,” said Simataa.

However, Government is still concerned and President Geingob questioned on how the mine plans to accommodate with the mine’s limited lifespan.

The mine’s management and the Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) will meet again on Monday.

Simataa said that the focus of that negotiations at the moment is that how the number of job losses can be minimised as the reasons are understood by parties involved.

The Skorpion Zinc mine also refuted claims by the MUN that it did not allow sufficient time for consultations before announcing restructuring.