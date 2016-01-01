President Hage Geingob's Christmas message
As Namibia joins people around the world in celebrating Christmas, President Hage Geingob wants to see a renewed commitment to efforts to uproot the scourge of gender-based violence from its society, and a changed road use culture, where car crashes are reduced.
Delivering his annual Christmas day message, the Head of State stressed that these social evils too often rob Namibia of its productive citizens who otherwise could have made meaningful contributions to the nation.