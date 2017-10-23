President inspects Windhoek-Okahandja road upgrade project

Government may be spending a considerable amount of money on road infrastructure but President Hage Geingob says it will be worth it in the end.

The Head of State inspected section 4A of the Windhoek-Okahandja dual carriageway upgrade today

So far government has spent about N$500 million on the project, which will be completed by mid-2019.

Construction of a freeway, by extending the dual carriageway north of Windhoek, began in 2016, a 27 kilometre stretch between Dobra and Omakunde.

Starting the inspection at Omakunde bridge, President Geingob and Works and Transport Minister, Alpheus !Naruseb both had nothing but motivation for the team on site.

The project includes the widening of two bridges, while construction of three additional bridges for the southbound carriageway are all underway.

The project employs a total of 600 people of which 500 are Namibians.