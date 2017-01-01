Prime Minister Saara Kugongelwa-Amadhila has called on civil servants to formulate a plan to realise its goals of positioning the Public Service, as a best quality public service, responsive to the needs of the communities.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila was speaking to Government officials at a Strategic Planning Workshop, aimed at developing strategic and divisional plans - in line with the National Development Goals, and the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP).