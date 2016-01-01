A public hearing on the Public-Private-Partnership Bill currently underway at Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa Region is poorly attended.

The hearing is for the Select Committee to engage with affected members of the public on their views of the Bill.

This Bill was passed as a motion by the National Council in December 2016.

It aims to promote private sector participation in public service delivery, through projects and to enable private sector investment for public infrastructure, assets or services.

The hearing was mainly attended by regional and local authority council officials, institutions and stakeholders from within the region.

It was chaired by Lebius Tobias, Councillor of Tsumeb constituency in Oshikoto region.

The Select Committee is made up of seven members assisted by a Secretariat of four people.