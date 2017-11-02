RDP President launches urgent application to call off arranged CC meeting

Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) president, Jeremiah Nambinga has launched an urgent application in the Windhoek High Court to call off the arranged Central Committee meeting scheduled for this weekend.

The meeting will decide whether or not he continues as the RDP president.

Recently some party members had passed a vote for no confidence against Nambinga for allegedly failing to lead the party according to its mandate, although the final decision will be taken at the planned CC meeting.

The case will continue in the High Court on Friday.