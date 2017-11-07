Rehabilitation of Etosha National Park's predator-proof fence gets back on schedule

The Rehabilitaion of the Western Section K-one and K-two of Etosha National Park's elephant's predator-proof fence is behind schedule.

Rehabilitation of the Western Section K-one and K-two predator proof-fence was commissioned in 2015, and was expected to be completed by November 2016.

The tender was awarded to a local company, Frame Investment, but the project ground to a halt after government struggled to pay the contractor.

The financial issues were resolved this year, with Frame Investment receiving their payment from the government, and they resumed duty in October 2017.

Thus far they have rehabilitated a distance of 11 kilometres, and are hopeful that the project will be completed as now scheduled, by February 2018.