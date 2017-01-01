The rehabilitation of Parliament Gardens in Windhoek, is progressing well.

The fountain is working again, formerly wilted plants are beginning to blossom, and the lawn is being replanted.

The complex of the Parliament Gardens was closed to the public late last year - at a time when the rains had still been uncertain, grass and plants looked worn out, and the landscape was littered with refuse, strewn by inconsiderate members of the public, who had also been riding bicycles and playing football on the grass.

Major overhaul work was necessary, involving replanting, repair and replacement of damaged parts of the landscape and the water irrigation system.

National Assembly, Public Relations Officer, David Nahogandja, who is in charge of the Parliament Gardens, says the popular picnic spot will only be re-opened to the public, once the Ministry of Works, the Parliament, and the City of Windhoek are all satisfied that the restoration work is successfully completed.

New rules will also then be enforced, on proper behaviour at the terrain, where just married couples often pose for photographs, and where families have spent memorable moments - but which is also the core of the Namibian House, where Parliamentary discussions take place.