Removal of hippo carcasses from the river in Bwabwata National Park underway.

The removal of hippo carcasses from the river in the Mahangu Core Area of the Bwabwata National Pis underway.

The ministry of environment and tourism is working around the clock to contain an Anthrax outbreak in this part of the park.

The daunting task of removing the carcasses involves the use of an excavator, boats, a truck with a crane and about 40 staff members.

Pulling out some of the carcasses that are already decomposed is especially challenging.