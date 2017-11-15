Resistance to antibiotics has become a threat to global public health
Public health experts say resistance to antibiotics has become a threat to global public health.
Antibiotics are medicines used to prevent and treat bacterial infections in humans and animals.
From being miracle life-savers, antibiotics are becoming ineffective or resistant to infectious diseases.
New technologies need to be developed, but the frequent improper use of antibiotics too needs to be addressed.