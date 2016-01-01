Retired reverend Junias Vaino Kaapanda was laid to rest at Omugulu-Gwoombashe National Heritage Site in the Omusati Region on Thursday.

Founding President, Sam Nujoma described him as “a brave man who never wavered”.

Political activist and founding member of Swapo, the fearless pastor of Tsandi Evangelical Lutheran Church made significant contributions to the People's Liberation Army of Namibia (PLAN) by providing shelter and food to combatants.

He suffered humiliation at the hands of the South Africa colonial forces, was tortured, arrested and assaulted with other ELCIN deacons.

He was accorded hero status by President Hage Geingob earlier this week.