The ruling on an application by the Office of the Prosecutor-General seeking leave to appeal the acquittal of retired High Court Judge, Pio Teek on child abduction and rape charges, is expected on Wednesday.

In December 2016, Judge Thomas Masuku who presided over the hearing of the application, indicated he will hand down the verdict on 01 February 2017.

In the matter, the Office of the Prosecutor-General (PG) is seeking leave to appeal against the decision of Acting High Court Judge Ronnie Bosielo for the discharge of Teek on the charges in the Supreme Court.

Earlier reports by the English newspaper, New Era, had it that the PG’s application comes more than six years after the State lost against the former judge.

According to the reports, an earlier similar application was removed from the High Court roll in February 2016 by High Court Judge Nate Ndauendapo, apparently because the Office of the Registrar of the High Court failed to serve papers on Teek.

This is the State’s second application for leave to appeal the acquittal of Teek by South African Judge Bosielo, who was seconded to Namibia to preside over the high-profile trial.

After Teek successfully applied for a Rule 174 discharge after the State closed its case during his first trial between 2005 and 2006, the State appealed that decision in the Supreme Court and was granted a retrial.

He was then again acquitted after the completion of the retrial in the High Court.

Teek was accused of abducting two young girls, plying them with alcohol, showing them pornographic movies and allegedly fondling them. He denied all charges and said he found them wandering at night unsupervised and hungry, and that he merely took them to his plot to feed them.

Teek claimed he planned to take them to their homes after feeding them, but that he fell asleep and only took them back home when he woke up the next morning.

The State is now claiming that Bosielo erred when he found that the State did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Teek was guilty and by criticising the manner in which the police handled the investigation.