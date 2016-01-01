Christmas might have come a little late for nine-year-old Mukwayepo Kasara, but she still received the best present!

It was a joyful scene for little Kasara and her mother Benonia Hausiku.

Kasara cannot walk and as a result cannot attend school.

NBC News revealed her story yesterday, and after hearing of her desperate pleas for assistance, Rundu State Hospital today donated a wheelchair to Kasara to improve her quality of life.

Hausiku could not hide her joy, saying it's been her dream and prayer to have her daughter go to school.

Kasara also has a deformed hand, and she is forced to crawl on it, injuring herself in the process.

Hausiku said the wheelchair will prevent a lot of pain and suffering. Meanwhile, the Disability Affairs department in the Office of the President has also reached out to NBC News and will send a team to assess the situation of little Kasara and what her other needs are.