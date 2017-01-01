The Rundu Town Council has appointed Matheus Naironga as its acting Chief Executive Officer following the suspension of its CEO, Romanus Haironga, on Thursday.

Naironga is the head of technical services at the town council.

The appointment and suspension was confirmed by Rundu Mayor, Verna Sinimbo. Investigations into the conduct of Haironga started in May and the suspension follows suspicions that he attempted to interfere with the investigations. Sinimbo also confirmed that Haironga has not been charged, and has been suspended with full pay.