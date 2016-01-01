A 46-year-old Russian national was arrested in Walvis Bay on Friday for allegedly stealing more than 4 200 litres of diesel from a shipping vessel.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson, Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi during the weekly crime briefing here on Sunday said the suspect, who is the captain of a ship, reportedly sold the 4 224 litres of diesel to a local company for N$ 45 830.

The diesel was recovered along with the money used for payment.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court on Monday.

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in the neck at a bar in Swakopmund on Friday.

It is alleged that the victim won N$100 from a gambling machine when a disagreement erupted.

A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and he is expected to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court on Monday.

In an unrelated incident on Friday, a 45-year-old man was seriously assaulted with a stick by a 35-year-old man at Otuzemba in the Kunene Region.

The incident occurred at around 21h15.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Opuwo State Hospital.

The suspect was arrested and police investigations continue.

In the Kavango West Region at Mpuma village, a resident drowned in the Kavango River at around 17h00.

The deceased, who had gone to the river to fetch water, has been identified as Simbilingwa Petrus Dingi. His body has not yet been recovered.

At Uutsathima village in the Omusati Region, a 15-year-old boy drowned in a pond on Friday at around 18h00.

It is alleged that the deceased drowned while swimming with other children.

He was identified as Mathias Asser Lishuna from Olumpelengwa village.

The deceased was a learner at Uutsathima Primary School and his next of kin were informed.