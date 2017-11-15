Sageus Somaeb found guilty of murder

An Outjo resident, Sageus Somaeb has been found guilty for the murder of his girlfriend and her six-year-old son, by the Windhoek High Court on Wednesday.

Somaeb was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of assault and one count of obstruction of justice.

At the beginning of his trial, Somaeb had admitted to have killed his girlfriend Charlotte Gaingos but denied having killed her son, who he said he considered as his own.

Somaeb and Gaingos had been in romantic relations for six years when Remember Geingob, the deceased child, died in his care, while the mother was not at home.

According to the state's case, the postmortem report indicated that Remember died of suffocation, which the stepfather denied having any knowledge of, stating the boy complained of a headache before going to bed. A sleep he never woke up from.

Somaeb was released on bail. He then killed his girlfriend by stabbing her 21 times causing her death which he does not deny.

Making her judgment in the Windhoek High Court, Judge Naomi Shivute acquitted Somaeb on one count of assault and convicted him on the rest of the charges.

Judge Shivute said the state has proved its case on all the counts apart from the assaulting of the minor which relied on circumstantial evidence.

The matter was then postponed to 24 November 2017 for submissions before sentencing.