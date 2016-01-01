Finance Minister Calle Schlettwein says buying-power from neighbouring countries is not very safe anymore.

He cautions that Namibia should get more self-sufficient, fast.

The Finance Minister was speaking at a public dialogue event on the Price of Namibia's Energy Supply, organised by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation and the Renewable Energy Industry Association.

Namibia imports 70% of its power, and Schlettwein says this is no longer feasible.

Economist Rowland Brown agreed, saying private funding options for renewable energy projects within the country, will mean less pressure on government reserves.

The demand for energy continues to increase as nations develop, hence the necessity to constantly find new and innovative measures to meet those demands.

Currently, two thirds of the population is not connected to the power grid, meaning that only 34% of the Namibian population enjoys the basic service of electricity.

It is believed that reliable alternative and modern energy solutions, will go a long way to address the economic inequality gap.