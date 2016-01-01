The Minister of Finance has warned that those staff found guilty of misconduct will be flushed out of the system.

Calle Schlettwein said it is beyond disappointing that officials who ought to exercise honesty and transparency are engaged in criminal activities.

He said those who found themselves in conflict with the law shall be dealt with.

Schlettwein was speaking at the staff general meeting in Windhoek today.

A number of ministry staff were arrested last year for allegedly defrauding the ministry of millions of dollars following the arrest of a customs agent.