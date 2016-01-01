Almost three days after drowning in the Kavango River police at Rundu in the Kavango East Region are still searching for the body of Mundanya Joseph Tjiwawa.

Thirty-one-year-old Tjiwawa drowned in the Kavango River on Friday afternoon. The search area continues to be a scene of grief for the family and friends of Tjiwawa, but they remain hopeful that his body will be found.

Police reports indicate that two men grabbed Tjiwawa, who was drunk at the time, and threw him into the river for unknown reasons resulting in him drowning.

The two suspects have been arrested.