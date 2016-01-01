A team of Special Reserve Force divers from Namibian Police today conducted their second search for the missing 17-year-old boy swept away by flash floods on Saturday morning.

The team, led by deputy commissioner Tobias Gerber, was following up on a report of a ditch located under the train bridge over the Omaruru River.

The boy was swept away after he and a female friend and fellow schoolmate tried to cross the river that had cut through a walkway.

Relatives of the missing boy are also present at the scene.