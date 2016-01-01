Namibians can get ready to see a spectacular solar eclipse on Sunday.

The eclipse on 26 February will be one of the most spectacular in the country this century.

An astronomy expert from the United Kingdom, Dr Rhodri Evans, says the sun will be partially obscured across Namibia.

Evans says the north of the country, near the Angolan border, will be plunged into near-darkness.

The astronomist says it would definitely be worth looking out for the sight.

Dr Evans will give a public lecture on Sunday's eclipse event, tomorrow afternoon in the UNAM auditorium - on why it will happen, and what to expect.

Sunday's solar eclipse is known as an 'annular' eclipse - where the sun remains visible as a bright ring, around the moon.

It will be visible throughout the whole of Namibia, but the most dramatic impact will be in the north.

In Windhoek, slightly more than half of the sun would be blocked, but on the border with Angola, up to 85% of the sun will be blocked out.

The partial eclipse will start at 17h09 in the afternoon, until 19h16 in the evening.

Anyone wishing to view Sunday's eclipse is advised to take precautions to protect their eyes, as the sun is still bright and can cause serious and permanent damage to eyesight.

One should not look at the sun without eye protection.