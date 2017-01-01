The head of the Namibian Police's Special Branch Directorate, Commissioner Menias Libuto, has died at the age of 50.

The police, in a statement, said Commissioner Libuto died after a short illness on Saturday morning at a hospital in Windhoek.

The Namibian Correctional Services also announced the death of one of its senior members.

Deputy Commisioner Ben Buchane died on Wednesday. Buchane was officer in charge of the Hardap Correctional Facility.