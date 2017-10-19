Serial rape accused collapses in Walvis Bay court

An alleged serial rapist arrested in Walvis Bay on Wednesday collapsed in court on Thursday.

Making his first appearance, the alleged sexual predator could not stand on his feet and magistrate John Sindano had to send him to hospital for examination.

Russian National, Alexander Krylov is accused of kidnapping and raping five minor girls at a flat in Walvis Bay.

Aged 15 and 16, the girls were allegedly raped since last year.

Police suspect that 56-year-old Krylov would fetch the girls from Kuisebmund and take them to town to perform indecent acts on him.

He was arrested on Wednesday after a 21-day-long police search.

The suspect is facing three charges of rape, human trafficking and indecent assault of children.

Court documents reveal that this is not the first time Krylov is charged with kidnapping of a minor and the assault of a woman.

In 2009 he appeared in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court but the cases were withdrawn by the victims.