Heavy rainfall caused severe damage to the Kwena-Machita road in the Zambezi region's Katima Mulilo Rural Constituency.

Some parts of the road are under water, making it difficult for motorists to access certain areas.

Many of the culverts to this road are already full of water as rain continues.

Residents live in fear that if more heavy rain falls they will be cut off from the rest of the region as this is the only road connecting many villages.