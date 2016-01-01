Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Sophia Shaningwa has again called on local authorities to make serviced land available at affordable prices, to homeless people.

The minister was responding to the Shack Dwellers Federation's complaint, that despite having saved more than N$8 million for accommodation for their members in Windhoek alone, there is no affordable serviced land, on which to build.

I'm now calling on my colleague, the mayor of Windhoek to with immediate effect make available the serviced land at an affordable price for our people to build descent houses.