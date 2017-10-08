Shaningwa condemns land grabbing in Zambezi

The Minister of Urban and Rural Development has condemned land grabbing while handing over 29 houses under the mass housing programme at Bukalo, in the Katima Rural Constituency, in the Zambezi Region on Sunday.

Sophia Shanigwa said she does not support land grabbing and told those engaging in it to stop.

The minister called upon those who are instigating people to grab land to stop and allow local and regional leaders to carry out their mandates.

Shaningwa noted that instigating lawlessness against leaders will not take people anywhere.

She further said government will do all it can to address the land issue throughout Namibia.