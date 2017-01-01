Urban and Rural Development Minister, Sophia Shaningwa says South African construction company, Delta Group, who built several houses under Government's mass housing project currently being demolished in Swakopmund, will build new houses with better standards at no extra charge.

The ministry agreed to demolish almost 100 houses after quantity surveyors found out that they were not up to standard. The houses were made of prefabricated material.

Shaningwa says Delta has agreed to build 133 new houses.